Three Ukrainian soldiers surrender in Dimitrov — Russia’s top brass

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. A group of Ukrainian servicemen has surrendered to Russian forces in Dimitrov (known as Mirnograd in Ukraine), footage released by the Russian Defense Ministry showed.

"More Ukrainian militants, captured by servicemen from the Battlegroup Center’s 5th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade named after Zakharchenko in Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic, recounted how their commanders had sent them to their deaths at the line of engagement," the ministry commented on a video of three Ukrainian soldiers running. "Confronted with the prospect of imminent death, the Ukrainian militants realized that their only chance of survival was to lay down arms and surrender," the ministry added.

The prisoners of war recalled how they had been ordered to carry out an assault but their commanders had left them to it.