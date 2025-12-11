Russia’s Foreign Ministry calls reports about US withdrawal from NATO speculation

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Reports claiming that the US is planning to withdraw from NATO should be taken with a grain of salt, because the North Atlantic Alliance remains a profitable cash cow for Washington, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We have repeatedly assessed such leaks in the Western media, which are devoted to various aspects of the Ukrainian crisis. I think this is just another made-up story or speculation. Moreover, the publication has been noticed doing it repeatedly. It seems to me that the United States will not distance itself from NATO, but rather come closer to the NATO member countries with some kind of financial and economic interests to raise funds," the diplomat said.

According to her, the North Atlantic Alliance for the United States "is now just a mechanism for receiving colossal amounts of money, which are determined as a percentage of the GDP of the respective countries. Where will they go? Who would give up such a cash cow? I do not know why this edition published that story, I do not know what they base it on. But I don't see any reason and I don't see any confirmation of this," Zakharova said.