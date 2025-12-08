BUDAPEST, December 8. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes that EU leaders want to admit Ukraine into the union by 2030 to involve the whole of Europe in a military confrontation with Russia.

"Brussels is preparing for war with Russia and has already set a target date for joining the war: 2030. The stated goal of the weapons program launched by Brussels is to prepare the union for war by 2030. 2030 is also the target date for Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU," he said on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

"The treaty establishing the EU states that 'in the event of an armed attack on the territory of one of its member states, the other member states are obliged to provide this state with all the assistance at their disposal.' Thus, accepting Ukraine, which is at war, would mean the EU’s immediate entry into the war."

In recent days, he has repeatedly said that the European Union intends to prepare for war with Russia by 2030. In his opinion, the militarization program of the member states for the next few years is designed for this. Orban promised that his government will prevent such a development, and if it fails, it will do everything in its power to ensure that Hungary "stays away from the war."

Such statements are directly related to the parliamentary elections in Hungary next April. Orban urges voters to vote for the ruling FIDESZ - Hungarian Civic Union party and argues that if the opposition comes to power, the country will inevitably be drawn, along with the entire EU, into a direct military confrontation with Russia due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.