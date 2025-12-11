BANGUI /CAR/, December 11. /TASS/. Servicemen of the Central African Armed Forces (FACA) who were frequently abandoning their positions in 2020, have learned to hold their ground thanks to training with Russian instructors, Dmitry Podolsky, security adviser to the CAR president, told TASS.

In December 2020, forces of the Coalition of Patriots for Change staged a coup d'etat attempt in the Central African Republic. Back then, Russian instructors provided support to the CAR national army, which allowed them to repel militant attacks. "Last year, not all garrisons were fleeing and abandoning their positions, as they had in 2020 and 2021, but actually started fighting. The same happened in 2024 and this year. Many garrisons are standing, holding their ground, and waiting for reinforcements to arrive. I think that's enough to say about their level. There are no bad soldiers, only bad commanders," Podolsky said.

He added that during training, soldiers master weapons handling techniques quite well, but they struggle with calculations, such as determining coordinates and direction of movement. The Central African Republic ranks among the lowest in the Human Development Index. To improve the situation, including in education, the Russian House in the Central African Republic builds new schools in the country. Russian instructors are also involved in guarding the local facilities.

Russian instructors were providing assistance to the Central African Armed Forces during an attempted coup by the Coalition of Patriots for Change in the run-up to the December 2020 elections, repelling the militants' attacks. Russian instructors will also be ensuring security at the upcoming elections on December 28. "There have been drone attacks on our bases [where Russian instructors are located] with munitions drops. In some cases, militants are trained by foreign instructors, as well as by those taking part in combat operations—for example, in Sudan. The UAV threat currently persists, especially in the border areas with Sudan and Chad," Podolsky said earlier.