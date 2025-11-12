MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian side has disrupted the latest agreements on prisoner exchange, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Earlier, The Times published an article quoting Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa, including his statement that it was allegedly impossible to hold "creative discussions" at the Istanbul talks.

"I confirm this. No one was going to hold ‘creative discussions’ with them. Specific proposals were made, in particular on prisoner exchanges," the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel. "So, the Kiev regime has broken its latest promises on prisoner exchanges — less than 30% of the agreed-upon 1,200 have been exchanged. Ukrainian citizens should know this," she emphasized.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry’s Second CIS Department Director Alexey Polishchuk said in an interview with TASS that Russia is ready to resume the negotiation process with Ukraine in Istanbul, and that the ball is in Ukraine's court. The diplomat noted that Kiev has put the negotiations "on hold" and that Turkish representatives have repeatedly called for their resumption.