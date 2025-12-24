Hungarian PM rings alarm bell on war

BUDAPEST, December 24. /TASS/. If the EU doesn’t do something different in its policy, the whole of Europe could be at war in 2026, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

Europe has lived in peace for 80 years since the end of World War II, but the situation has now changed, he pointed out in an interview with the Magyar Nemzet newspaper.

Asked if 2025 could be the last peaceful year in Europe, Orban said: "This cannot be ruled out."

"We are moving closer to war," the prime minister emphasized, adding that some proposals and decisions made at the European Union summit on December 18-19 were aimed at escalating the conflict in Ukraine and further antagonizing Russia.

According to Orban, politicians calling for peace only managed "to slow down the war train."

"Today, there are two camps in Europe: the party of war and the party of peace. Warmongering forces have the upper hand at this point. Brussels wants war; Hungary wants peace," Orban said.