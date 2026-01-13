Russia strongly condemns external interference in Iran’s domestic affairs — MFA

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russia firmly opposes subversive external interference in Iran’s domestic political processes, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a comment.

"We strongly condemn subversive external interference in Iran’s domestic political processes. At the same time, we note that the country’s government appears to be open to constructive dialogue in order to find effective ways to counter the negative socio-economic consequences of hostile Western policies," she said.

Zakharova also stressed that Washington’s threats to launch new military strikes against Iran are totally unacceptable. "Those who intend to use externally induced unrest as a pretext for repeating the aggression against Iran committed in June 2025 must be aware of the disastrous consequences such actions would have for the situation in the Middle East and for global international security. We also strongly reject efforts to blackmail Iran’s foreign partners by raising trade tariffs," Zakharova noted.

The diplomat also believes that the years-long illegal sanctions pressure exerted by the West on Iran hampers the country’s development and causes economic and social problems that primarily affect ordinary Iranians. She noted that "hostile external forces are trying to exploit growing public tension to destabilize and destroy the Iranian state." "They are using the notorious color revolution tactics, transforming peaceful protests into violent and senseless riots, pogroms, and the killing of law enforcement officers and innocent civilians, including children, through the actions of specially trained and armed provocateurs operating on instructions from abroad," Zakharova said.

However, she noted that the developments in the country's domestic political situation, as well as the decline in artificially fueled protests, offer hope for a gradual stabilization of the situation. "The marches of thousands of Iranians in support of the republic’s sovereignty are a guarantee that the sinister plans of those disturbed by the existence of states capable of pursuing an independent foreign policy and choosing their own friends on the international stage will fail," the diplomat continued.

"We maintain communication with our foreign institutions in Iran. They are operating as usual and remain in constant contact with Russian citizens residing in the country. We recommend that they take reasonable precautions, such as refraining from visiting crowded places and taking photos or videos, and strictly complying with the requirements of law enforcement agencies and security services," Zakharova concluded.

Iranian unrest

Unrest in the country began on December 29 after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, and spread to most major cities. Authorities reported the deaths of 38 law enforcement officers. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists appeared among the demonstrators on January 8. The Iranian authorities blamed Israel and the United States for organizing the unrest. US President Donald Trump previously stated that he was seriously considering the use of force against Tehran.