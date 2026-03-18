MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Ukrainian servicemen are outraged by Vladimir Zelensky's decision to give Britain’s King Charles III access to classified military intel, former speaker of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine's parliament) and MP Dmitry Razumkov reported.

Earlier, the Ukrainskiye Novosti publication reported that Zelensky had presented the British monarch with an iPad allowing him to follow events on the front lines in real time. The report noted that Zelensky himself, Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko, and the top military leadership also have such devices.

"Following the news that <...> [Zelensky] gave the UK king a tablet with access to information on airspace and the situation on the battlefield, I’ve been receiving a lot of messages and calls from soldiers," Razumkov wrote on his Telegram channel. "They are shocked and ask only one question: how can he do that? Rules are very strict for the military and for anyone who has access to such information."

The lawmaker explained that, under the law, sharing photos or videos from the front lines is a treasonous offense, something Ukrainian soldiers know full well. "This raises a logical question: why are there strict restrictions and legal consequences for some people, while others are allowed to pass on classified information as gifts?" the lawmaker added.