Putin’s order on possible withdrawal from EU energy markets being worked out — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Moscow is currently considering whether it should proactively stop supplying energy resources to the European market, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"As far as the order from the President [of Russia Vladimir Putin] to consider the possibility of an early withdrawal from European gas markets is concerned, this issue is under consideration, requiring a fairly in-depth analysis," he told a briefing.

The energy market is currently experiencing serious turmoil due to the war around Iran, Peskov noted. "And, of course, these upheavals make it difficult for everyone to predict market trends. Therefore, an in-depth analysis is currently underway, considering all the specifics of the current situation," he added.

Putin said earlier that the Russian government had been tasked with assessing the feasibility and advisability of halting energy supplies to the European market, adding that starting April 25, EU countries planned to impose additional restrictions on the purchase of Russian hydrocarbons, including LNG, up to a complete ban on such supplies in 2027.

In this regard, it may be more advantageous for Russia not to wait until the door is ostentatiously slammed in its face, but to redirect supplies to more interesting destinations now, Putin noted.