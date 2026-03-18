Ukraine’s military attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 80 UAVs in past day

BELGOROD, March 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with over 80 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the past 24 hours, the regional crisis response center said on its Telegram channel.

"In the Graivoronsky district, the town of Graivoron, the villages of Golovchino, Gora-Podol, Dunaika, Zamostye, Kozinka, Novostroyevka-Vtoraya and Rozhdestvenka came under two bombardments by four munitions and attacks by 21 UAVs, of which eight were shot down. In the town of Graivoron, a man was killed in an FPV drone attack on a car. A man who stayed close to the car at the time of the drone attack suffered a mine blast injury and a barotrauma. After receiving medical assistance, he continues treatment on an outpatient basis. The car was destroyed," the crisis response center reported.

The Ukrainian attacks damaged three private homes, three cars and a commercial facility in Graivoron, a private home and an outbuilding in the village of Rozhdestvenka, a car in the village of Zamostye, a private home, a truck and a car in the village of Gora-Podol and two private homes and an outbuilding in the village of Dunaika, it added.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army attacked the Krasnoyaruzhsky district with five munitions in one bombardment and 30 drones. A woman who suffered from a drone strike on a car in the farmstead Pervomaisky on March 16 turned for medical assistance. She was diagnosed with a barotrauma and a shoulder injury. She continues medical treatment at Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. Also, an 18-year-old boy sought medical attention at the hospital after sustaining a barotrauma in a drone detonation near a social facility in the town of Korocha on the night of March 17. He continues medical treatment on an outpatient basis after receiving the necessary assistance, the crisis response center said.

The Shebekinsky district came under an attack by 11 Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged an administrative building, a social facility, cars and a private home. A woman suffered in an FPV drone detonation on the premises of a household in the Borisovsky district. She continues medical treatment on an outpatient basis. The drone detonation shattered windows in the house and damaged a car. Ten other UAVs were shot down over the district, with falling debris damaging a car, it said.

The Ukrainian military attacked the Belgorodsky district with four drones and the Valuisky district with six UAVs, with no consequences reported, it said.