US officially states it has no information on Russia’s alleged aid to Iran — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. The United States has formally stated that it has no information about Russia's alleged assistance to Iran during the ongoing conflict, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"US official representatives have already commented on this issue, saying that they had no information in this regard," Peskov said at a news briefing, commenting on a report by The Wall Street Journal that Moscow allegedly provided assistance to Tehran.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February·28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.

The Assembly of Experts of the Islamic Republic of Iran later announced the election of Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the assassinated ayatollah, as the country’s new Supreme Leader.