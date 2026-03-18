Iran seeks complete end to conflict with US rather than ceasefire, says top diplomat

TEHRAN, March 18. /TASS/. Tehran seeks a complete end to the war with the US rather than a ceasefire, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

"First of all, we do not believe in a ceasefire. We believe in ending the war, and ending the war means exactly that - ending the war on all fronts," he pointed out.

"I think it is also in the interest of peace in the region that the issue of war in the region is resolved once and for all, and that we witness peace throughout the region - in Lebanon, in Yemen, in Iraq, in Iran, and in other countries of the region. The region should become a stable region characterized by peace, development, and progress. I believe that peace in the region must be comprehensive, encompassing all dimensions of peace and including all countries," Araghchi emphasized.