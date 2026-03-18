MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Aleksandrovka in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Aleksandrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active and decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 1,175 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,175 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 255 troops and an infantry fighting vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 180 troops and two US-made armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and over 135 troops, two US-made armored personnel carriers and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 275 troops and ten armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 275 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 55 troops and five jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 255 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 255 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Novaya Sech, Miropolye, Luzhki, Maryino and Kondratovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Izbitskoye, Petrovskoye, Kolodeznoye and Vesyoloye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 255 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, 13 motor vehicles and three artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 180 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two US-made armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, two unmanned systems battalions of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Osinovo, Velikaya Shapkovka, Grushevka and Borovaya in the Kharkov Region, Yatskovka and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 180 personnel, two US-made HMMWV armored combat vehicles, 25 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 135 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 135 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two US-made armored personnel carriers and four armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of five mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an artillery brigade, a motorized infantry brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, Slavyansk, Novosyolovka, Belokuzminovka, Kramatorsk and Nikiforovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 135 personnel, two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, four armored combat vehicles, 17 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots and six materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 275 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 275 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed ten enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, an unmanned systems brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Novofyodorovka, Petrovka, Novogrigorovka, Kucherov Yar, Lenina, Grishino and Belitskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Andronovka and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 275 personnel, ten armored combat vehicles, 15 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, a radar station and three electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 275 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 275 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, an assault brigade and four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Komsomolskoye, Chervony Yar, Rozovka, Kopani, Novosyolovka and Vozdvizhevka in the Zaporozhye Region, Prosyanaya, Mechetnoye and Gai in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 275 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles and a 122mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 55 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 55 Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Orekhov and Preobrazhenka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 55 Ukrainian military personnel, 11 motor vehicles, an artillery gun, five electronic warfare stations, an uncrewed boat, an ammunition depot and three materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy, transport infrastructure over past day

Russian troops struck energy and transport infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 145 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 316 Ukrainian UAVs, three smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 316 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and three smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down three guided aerial bombs and 316 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 124,731 unmanned aerial vehicles, 652 surface-to-air missile systems, 28,326 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,690 multiple rocket launchers, 33,917 field artillery guns and mortars and 57,130 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.