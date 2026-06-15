MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. In April, the West and Ukraine made attempts to open a new front against Russia in Transnistria, Moldova’s former president and leader of the country’s largest opposition force, the Socialist Party, Igor Dodon, shared with TASS in an interview.

"Given the conflict in Ukraine, the Transnistrian issue was even more acute. After February 2022 - and this information has already been made public - it became vital for the West and for Ukraine - and the task is still relevant - to open a second front. That is to drag Russia into hostilities somewhere else alongside Donbass and Lugansk. And we know for sure that such attempts were made in the Transnistrian direction in April," the politician revealed.

According to Dodon, "it was avoided at that stage." He recalled that Georgia, too, had pointed to Western calls for opening a second front with Russia earlier.