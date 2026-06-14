Putin notes mutual understanding he has developed with Trump

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted mutual understanding that has developed between him and US President Donald Trump, which allows them to discuss the most important issues frankly, according to a congratulatory telegram marking the US president’s 80th birthday that was released by the Kremlin.

"I greatly appreciate the mutual understanding that has developed between us, which allows us to discuss any issues on the bilateral and international agenda, even the most complex ones, in a frank and open manner," the message reads.

In a congratulatory telegram marking the 80th birthday of US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin referred to him as "dear Donald" and described him as a brilliant, extraordinary politician.

"Dear Mr. President, dear Donald, I wholeheartedly congratulate you, such a brilliant and extraordinary person and politician, on your 80th birthday!" reads Putin’s telegram, published on the Kremlin’s website.

"I sincerely wish you good health, happiness, well-being, and success. Please convey my best wishes to Melania and all members of your family," Putin wrote.