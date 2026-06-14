Russia, China find good solutions for payments — envoy

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The business has bound good ways to implement payments between Russia and China and a number of issues is being explored at present at a more systemic level, chairman of the Russian part of the Russia-China Committee of Friendship, Peace and Development and special envoy of the Russian President Boris Titov told TASS in an interview.

More systemic issues are considered at present as "the issue of payments has been resolved by now in terms of tactics," Titov said.

"The business has found a solution as always - through clearing platforms that already exists and were even represented at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum - PSB. No problems exist at present with making payments between Russia and China," he added.