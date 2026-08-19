Ukraine conducts active intelligence work in Poland — former intelligence officer

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Ukraine is conducting active intelligence work within the Polish army, former officer of Security Service SBU Vasily Prozorov told TASS.

"Ukraine is conducting full-scale intelligence work inside Poland, and first and foremost within the Polish army," Prozorov said.

According to Prozorov, a document attributed to the SBU was previously intercepted in Ukraine and is likely to be authentic. It says that in 2025, Poland infiltrated four officers from special forces unit Agat into the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.

Prozorov said that this document contains information that the Security Service sent to the National Security and Defense Council.

"These are not open sources; this is internal information obtained through intelligence activities. From this, we can conclude that Ukraine is conducting full-scale intelligence activities in Poland," he said.