PARIS, August 19. /TASS/. Florian Philippot, leader of the French Patriots party, called former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mikhail Fyodorov's remarks about a governance crisis in the country a disaster for Vladimir Zelensky.

"A disaster for Zelensky! The popular minister whom Zelensky dismissed because he exposed the theft of $7 billion recalls that Zelensky has not been an elected president since the spring of 2024. He also highlights the rampant corruption that is devouring the country and the ruling regime," the politician wrote on X.

Philippot advised that the former minister watch his safety, saying that he could be killed after making such statements.

Earlier, Fyodorov posted a video on his YouTube channel in which he spoke of a systemic governance crisis in the country and the need to hold elections.