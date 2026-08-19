Russia’s Matvey Safonov ranked 10th among world’s best goalkeepers — ESPN

WASHINGTON, August 19. /TASS/. Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov of French football club Paris Saint-Germain has been ranked 10th in the ranking of the world’s best goalkeepers published on Wednesday by the US-based sports broadcaster ESPN.

"He is the king of penalty shootouts. Imagine stopping four of five penalties to win a trophy – that's what Safonov did against Flamengo as PSG won the Intercontinental Cup," ESPN’s article reads.

"He had eight shutouts in 15 league games for PSG last season, the highest shutout percentage among all goalkeepers in Ligue 1 last season with at least 15 games played (53.3%)," ESPN added.

The ranking of the world’s best goalkeepers is topped by Spain’s David Raya from England’s Arsenal FC. He is followed by Belgian Thibaut Courtois from Spain’s Real Madrid FC, while Italy’s Gianluigi Donnarumma from England’s Manchester City FC completes the top three.

Safonov, 27, joined PSG in the summer of 2024. With the French club, the Russian goalkeeper has won the French championship twice, the French Super Cup once, the UEFA Super Cup twice, the Intercontinental Cup once, and the UEFA Champions League twice.