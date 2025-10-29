Russia to provide for needs of Kaliningrad Region under any circumstances — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russia will be able to meet the needs of its westernmost Kaliningrad Region under any circumstances and conditions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Her statement comes in the wake of Lithuania’s threats to block the transit route between the Kaliningrad Region and the country’s mainland.

The diplomat noted that Moscow had learned from the media about Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys’ statement that Vilnius reserves the right to block Kaliningrad transit in the interests of national security.

"If this is true, then, first of all, we would like to remind Mr. Budrys of Lithuania's obligations to ensure unhindered transit to/from the Kaliningrad Region, including those stemming from the joint statements of Russia and the EU dating back to 2002 and 2004," Zakharova stated.

"No one should have any doubt that the Russian Federation, under any circumstances and in all conditions, will meet the needs of its westernmost region," she emphasized.

"We hope that the Lithuanian side will not resort to such a provocative step," Zakharova added.