Global grain production to reach record high in 2025 — FAO

ROME, November 7. /TASS/. Global grain production will reach a record high this year, increasing by 4.4%, according to the updated global grain market forecast released by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

"World cereal production is expected to rise by 4.4% in 2025 to reach 2 990 million tonnes, a new record level, with foreseen output increases across all major cereals," the forecast says.

At the same time world cereal utilization in 2025/26 is expected to increase by 1.8% from the previous year to 2 929 million tonnes, due mainly to ample supplies and lower prices, FAO says. The organization notes that based on the updated forecasts, global cereal stocks are predicted to expand by 5.7% to a record high of 916.3 million tonnes.

"The resulting global cereal stocks-to-use ratio in 2025/26 is predicted to rise to 31.1%, the highest level since 2017/18," the review says.

The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in world prices of basic food commodities, averaged 126.4 points in October, down 1.6% from September.