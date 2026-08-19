Ukrainian detained in Croatia in Nord Stream case — German Prosecutor General's Office

BERLIN, August 19. /TASS/. A Ukrainian citizen presumed to be involved in the explosions of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines has been detained in the Croatian city of Pula, according to a statement from the German Prosecutor General's Office. The individual, identified as Vladimir Z., is suspected of participating in an orchestrated act of sabotage, including the use of explosives to damage critical infrastructure.

Investigators allege that Vladimir Z., a professional scuba diver, was among those who planted explosives on the pipelines near the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea. The detainee reportedly took part in diving operations associated with the attack. The prosecutor's office also indicated that the saboteurs used forged documents to rent a sailing yacht from a German company, which was employed to deliver the explosives to the pipelines.

The suspect is expected to be extradited to Germany to face charges and will appear before an investigating judge.

Additionally, the German Attorney General's Office recalled that on June 30, charges were filed against Sergey K., a Ukrainian citizen accused of participating in the pipeline explosions. Authorities believe that Sergey K. and his accomplices devised the sabotage plan on behalf of Ukrainian state agencies. The case is scheduled to be heard by the Higher Regional Court in Hamburg.