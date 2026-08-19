Russia views US threats against Oman as efforts to apply pressure — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russia views the United States’ threats against Oman as pressure tactics and hopes for a prompt resolution of the situation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko said on Wednesday.

"We view such statements as an attempt to exert pressure on these countries, but for our part, we certainly hope for a swift resolution of the situation and the restoration of peace and stability in the Persian Gulf region, as this is important both for the region itself, for Iran, and for our Arab friends living in the Persian Gulf area, and for the entire world, which largely depends on energy supplies from this region," Borisenko told journalists.

The Associated Press earlier reported, citing its sources, that US President Donald Trump voiced threats to Oman due to his dissatisfaction with the fact that it was nearing an agreement with Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the agency, Trump is facing growing pressure over the Iranian situation following his promises to quickly end the war, weaken Tehran and secure a more favorable nuclear deal. Iran, on the other hand, uses its control over the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of pressure during negotiations, according to the Associated Press.

On August 17, Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Oman’s actions and threatened to "bomb the hell out of" the sultanate if it stood in the way of resolving the conflict between Iran and the United States.