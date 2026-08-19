New batch of Pantsir-S, Pantsir-SMD systems delivered to troops — Rostec

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Rostec’s High-Precision Systems Holding has supplied a new batch of Pantsir-S and Pantsir-SMD systems to the Russian Defense Ministry, the state corporation’s press service reported.

It said that these systems have been successfully tested and received by the troops.

Rostec’s High-Precision Systems Holding has delivered to the Russian Defense Ministry another batch of Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile-and-gun systems, as well as Pantsir-SMD fixed-site antiaircraft missile systems. The equipment underwent the required tests and was accepted by military acceptance officials," the press service reported.

An air defense unit commander of the Battlegroup North with the call sign Volk noted the high effectiveness of the Pantsir-S. "The unit received a new Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile and gun system from the manufacturer. The system has shown itself as one of the most effective means of countering air targets. The personnel are very familiar with it - we’ve been operating such systems for several years now - so we quickly moved it to its deployment site, deployed it, and it has already been put on combat duty in the designated area," he said.

The state corporation specified that the Pantsir-S is used to protect military, administrative and industrial facilities and areas from aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, and precision-guided weapons, while the Pantsir-SMD is better equipped to repel massive enemy drone attacks.