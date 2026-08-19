MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russia’s human rights commissioner Yana Lantratova has reported that since May, she has sent over 60 letters to the UN regarding the ongoing attacks by the Ukrainian military on civilian targets and civilians, noting that most of them remain unanswered.

"Since taking office, I have sent over 60 letters to the UN regarding the ongoing attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces on civilian targets and civilians. Unfortunately, most of them remain unanswered," she wrote in Max following a meeting with Vladimir Kuznetsov, Director of the UN Information Center in Moscow.

Lantratova noted the importance of UN reports reflecting objective information about the ongoing attacks by the Ukrainian forces on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

She added that, together with the Russian Foreign Ministry, she is doing everything possible to ensure that "the monstrous terrorist attack in Starobelsk and other attacks do not go without an adequate response from the international community, primarily the UN."

On May 22, the dormitory and academic building of the Starobelsk Pedagogical College of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University in the LPR were subjected to a combined, multi-stage, and deliberate attack by the Ukrainian military. At the time, 86 children were inside.

As a result of the terrorist attack by the Ukrainian forces, 65 civilians were injured, 21 of whom died. Among the 44 wounded there were 42 students and two college staff members. The ages of the injured students ranged from 15 to 22.