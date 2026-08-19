NATO aircraft spotted near Russia’s Kaliningrad Region on Aug 18 — Die Welt

BERLIN, August 19. /TASS/. Reconnaissance aircraft and fighter jets from NATO countries were spotted on Tuesday near Russia’s Kaliningrad Region and in northern Norway, Die Welt reported.

According to the newspaper, the aircraft deployed in unannounced maneuvers included, in particular, an E-3A Airborne Early Warning and Control (AWACS) aircraft, a US electronic warfare aircraft, and Norwegian fighter jets. In addition, Polish ground forces and other units participated in the drills, which were led by the United States. A NATO spokesman, commenting on this information at the newspaper’s request, stated only that "NATO is a defense alliance, and the alliance partners are continuously improving their defense capabilities."

Military expert Carlo Masala from the Bundeswehr University in Munich commented on the incident on Tuesday on X, saying: "Today there was a considerable concentration of air forces around Kaliningrad."