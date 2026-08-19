Russia’s trade infrastructure resilient despite terrorist attacks — Putin

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russia's trade infrastructure is operating effectively and remains resilient despite recent terrorist attacks, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.

"I would like to note that despite the recent terrorist attacks, which I have already mentioned, our trade infrastructure operates effectively and remains resilient. Of course, operations are running under intense pressure, but everyone working in this sector is coping well with the challenges posed by the times," the head of state said.