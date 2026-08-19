Rada appoints Khmara as defense minister

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Verkhovna Rada has voted to appoint Yevgeny Khmara as defense minister.

The decision was backed by 312 votes, with a minimum of 226 required, according to a live broadcast of the Rada TV channel.

On July 14, Defense Minister Mikhail Fyodorov was dismissed, partly due to a conflict with Alexander Syrsky, the then commander-in-chief.

Since July 16, daily protests against Fyodorov’s resignation have been held in Ukrainian cities. Khmara assumed the post as acting minister. He previously took part in the so-called Ukraine’s anti-terrorist operation in Donbass and served as head of the Security Service of Ukraine.