BELGOROD, August 19. /TASS/. Since the beginning of August, Russia’s Battlegroup North’s 11th Army Corps fighters have destroyed more than 56 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control centers in the Kharkov Region, the chief of Planning and Counter-UAV Operations of the 11th Army Corps with the call sign Karta told TASS.

"Since the beginning of August, unmanned systems and artillery units of the 11th Army Corps of the Battlegroup North have destroyed over 56 enemy UAV control centers and launch sites in the Kharkov Region," the officer said.

He noted that during aerial reconnaissance, operators identified the positions of Ukrainian UAV crews, communication and control antennas, as well as signal amplifiers. The targets’ coordinates were transmitted to the command post, after which the detected targets were engaged. "FPV drones and Molniya-2 fixed-wing drones, equipped with high-explosive fragmentation and thermobaric munitions, were used to destroy the targets. Drop systems were also employed to strike enemy fortifications and firing positions," Karta added.

The destruction of UAV control posts reduces the activity of Ukrainian kamikaze and hexacopter drones at certain sections of the line of contact, as well as neutralizes enemy unmanned systems units’ personnel and specialists.