MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Deputy head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office Irina Mudraya is dissatisfied with the United States preparing "its own personnel reserve" in Ukraine, by placing its own people in key positions.

A video from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) about corruption in the highest echelons of power contains a recording of Mudraya’s conversation with a former Rada deputy, in which she says she is unhappy with the lack of control over head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAP) Alexander Klimenko.

"He’s not one of us; the fact that he interacts with you on an ad-hoc basis doesn’t mean he won’t throw you out just as he did Andrey [Yermak] and all the others. We need to have a personnel reserve; we need to have such people. We don’t have them, and that’s our big mistake," Mudraya said.

"The Americans are building this personnel reserve from the NABU people. And they already have a [reserve] for all the bodies that will be in the competition. They took the customs away from us, the BEB (the Economic Security Bureau - TASS), ARMU (National Agency of Ukraine for Asset Recovery and Management -- TASS) will be taken now, NABU, SAP. Klimenko will win again, and that’s it, and he’ll secure a second term for seven years, and that will be the end for everyone."

On Wednesday, Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies launched a special operation against a criminal group led by a former and a current member of the Verkhovna Rada, which includes officials from Zelensky’s office. NABU later said the criminal group includes Mudraya, an ex-Rada deputy, and the chairman of a state bank.