US believes Oman made too many concessions in talks with Iran — AP

NEW YORK, August 19. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump believes that the Omani authorities made too many concessions in negotiations with Iran over control of the Strait of Hormuz, the Associated Press (AP) reported, citing sources.

According to the agency, the United States disagrees with a number of agreements reached by Iran and Oman. In particular, Washington is dissatisfied with an agreement on joint control by the two countries over entry to and exit from the Strait of Hormuz, as well as on collecting transit fees from shipowners. The White House believes that Oman did not take a sufficiently tough stance in its negotiations with Iran.

On August 17, Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Oman’s actions and threatened to "bomb the hell out of" the sultanate if it stood in the way of resolving the conflict between Iran and the United States.