Ukraine used nearly half of its Western aid to pay off debts

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Ukraine paid $2.84 billion to its creditors and received $6.03 billion from its Western allies and financial institutions since January 1, 2026, which is nearly a half (47%) of the total aid received, according to TASS estimates based on data from the National Bank of Ukraine.

The IMF became the largest single recipient of loan repayments from Ukraine, with Kiev repaying $1.07 billion in interest and principal debt (over $10 billion). An additional $1.8 billion went toward repayments to individual public and private creditors, and to holders of government debt securities.

Ukraine's total debt to foreign and domestic creditors amounts currently to $208.97 billion.