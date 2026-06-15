Cote d’Ivoire seals a win over Ecuador in Group E opener at FIFA World Cup

WASHINGTON, June 15. /TASS/. Cote d’Ivoire defeated Ecuador in their Group E match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Philadelphia Stadium courtesy a winner from Amad Diallo (in the picture) in the 90th minute.

Germany cruised to a 7-1 win over Curacao in the same group on Sunday.

Cote d’Ivoire has a crucial Group E encounter against Germany, and Ecuador takes on Curacao on June 20.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches will be staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.