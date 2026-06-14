MOSCOW, June 14. The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,350 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry’s figures the Ukrainian army lost up to 210 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 210 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West, roughly 150 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South, more than 280 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center, over 460 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and up to 40 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr.