Russia-China agricultural trade up 34.4% yoy in January-July — minister

KAZAN, August 18. /TASS/. Agricultural trade between Russia and China grew by 34.4% year-on-year in January-July 2026, according to a presentation by Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut at the plenary session of the "Sprouts: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" International Forum in Kazan.

"Although our climatic conditions and agricultural management approaches differ significantly, we share common goals and objectives. We complement each other in terms of products, strategies, and farming practices, and we certainly have much to learn from one another," Lut said.

The minister noted that agricultural trade between Russia and China expands annually, emphasizing that "both imports and exports are growing on both sides."

In 2025, agricultural trade between the two countries rose by 21%.

The 4th International Forum "Sprouts: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" is taking place in Kazan from August 16 to 19. The business program includes more than 50 business sessions. TASS is the general media partner of the forum.