Elon Musk may have already visited Russia incognito, his father says

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. US entrepreneur Elon Musk might have already visited Russia incognito several times, his father Errol Musk told TASS in an interview.

"Yes, he has been here, and he will come again, and I will speak to him to come more often. Obviously, he's quite an important person, so when he does come to these countries, he either does it very secretly or he does it openly. So there is a chance he has made several visits here very secretly in the past, and we need to have a few public visits, so I will speak to him about that," he stated.

Errol Musk has visited Moscow and Kazan, where he met with IT professionals and journalists.