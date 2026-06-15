DPR's Gorlovka littered with civilian vehicles destroyed by Ukrainian drones — Ritter

DONETSK, June 15. /TASS/. Gorlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic is littered with civilian vehicles destroyed by Ukrainian drones, former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter told TASS following a visit to the city.

"I went to Gorlovka, and it was a very dangerous trip. You see the drone nets, and you see the burned-out cars, civilian cars. You see the burned-out construction vehicles," Ritter said.

He also pointed to numerous tire marks on the city's roads, which he said indicate attempts by drivers to evade incoming strikes.