Casualties in Tula, 123 drones employed: new attacks on Russian regions

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 123 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions and the Black and Azov Seas during the night, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Ukrainian drones attacked a residential area in Tula. Preliminary reports indicate that three people were killed and three others, including a one-year-old child, were injured.

Bridges near Chongar and the one connecting Genichesk with the Arabat Spit were damaged following an overnight attack on the Kherson Region, and traffic was suspended.

TASS has compiled the key details on the aftermath.

Scale

- On-duty air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 123 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the report, drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol, Rostov, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tver, Tula, Krasnodar, and Moscow regions, the Republic of Crimea, as well as over the Azov and Black Seas.

- Drones were also destroyed in Taganrog and in the Millerovsky and Azovsky districts of the Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar said in a post on Max.

- Air defense forces destroyed 16 drones overnight over the Tula Region, Governor Dmitry Milyaev said.

Aftermath

- Ukrainian drones struck a residential area in Tula. Preliminary reports indicate three people were killed, Governor Dmitry Milyaev said.

- Three more people, including a one-year-old child, were injured.

- The governor said the injured are receiving necessary medical assistance.

- In addition, several private homes and commercial properties were damaged in the settlements of Yamny, Maslovo, Mikhalkovo, and Inshinsky.

- Emergency services and authorities are working at the scene, and a crisis management center has been set up in the regional government.

- Bridges near Chongar and the one connecting Genichesk with the Arabat Spit were damaged following the overnight attack on the Kherson Region, and traffic has been suspended, Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

- Ukrainian forces also attacked the Shebekinsky district in the Belgorod Region with drones, injuring three civilians, according to the regional operational command.

- In Shebekino, two people were injured when an FPV drone detonated at a bus stop.

- A woman sustained a penetrating abdominal wound and a shrapnel injury to the chest, while a man suffered a penetrating chest wound.

- In addition, a driver was injured in a drone attack on a van in the village of Rzhavets in the Shebekinsky district.

- The victims of the bus stop explosion were taken to Shebekino Central District Hospital in serious condition.

- A commercial facility also sustained damage, including broken windows.

- The driver of the van was also taken to hospital.

- In the Valuysky district, FPV drone detonation damaged windows in two private homes and a power line.

- In the Rakityansky district, a private home was damaged, while a car was hit in the Grayvoronsky district.

- Drone debris fell on a private house in the Rzhevsky district of the Tver Region, Governor Vitaly Korolev said. A woman inside the building was not injured.