Trump calls on Israel, Hezbollah to stop attacks not to break down US-Iran deal

WASHINGTON, June 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has called on Israel and Hezbollah to cease hostilities so as not to interfere with the possible signing of a memorandum between the United States and Iran.

"There should be no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon, but there should also be no more attacks by any other party, including Hezbollah, against Israel. This could be the beginning of a long and beautiful peace -- Let’s not blow it!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform

"We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon, and all sides should stand down," he added.