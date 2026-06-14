Putin lauds Melania Trump’s role in reuniting children with their families — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded the role of the American leader’s wife, Melania Trump, in reuniting Russian and Ukrainian children with their families, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said following the leaders’ telephone conversation.

"Vladimir Putin naturally extended his best wishes to First Lady Melania Trump, praising her role in the work to reunite Russian and Ukrainian children with their families. In turn, Donald Trump conveyed greetings from his wife and gratitude for the assistance she received from the Russian side," he said.