Trump says not concerned with change of power in Iran

NEW YORK, June 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that the issue of a change of power in Iran is not a primary concern for him.

"As far as regime change, I never cared about regime change. This is the third group we've dealt with, and this is the most rational group yet," he said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Earlier, officials from the United States, Iran and Pakistan, which has acted as a mediator, confirmed that Washington and Tehran had reached an agreement. The sides are expected to sign it in Geneva on June 19. According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, discussions during the 60-day ceasefire period will address Tehran’s nuclear program, among other issues.