Russia’s canoeist Korovashkov takes silver at 2026 European Championship in Portugal

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russia’s canoe rower Alexey Korovashkov won the silver medal at the 2026 European Championships in the 500-meter single sprint in Portugal participating under a neutral status in the tournament.

Martin Fuksa of the Czech Republic won the gold with the result of 1 minute 45.367 seconds. Korovashkov finished only in 0,775 seconds after the winner. Greek rower Stefanos Dimopoulos finished third trailing behind the winner with 1.6 seconds,

Russia’s merited canoeist Korovashkov, 34, is six-time world champion and a medalist of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.