MILITARY DRILLS

Black Sea Fleet ships hit targets with artillery fire during Kavkaz-2020 exercise

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian Black Sea Fleet ships have carried out live firing practice against missile targets, the Defense Ministry told the media on Friday.

Black Sea Fleet upsets delivery of supplies to ‘terrorists’ during Kavkaz exercise

"Artillery fire was conducted against missile targets launched from two small anti-submarine ships - The Muromets and The Suzdalets," the Defense Ministry said, adding that some air targets were dropped from amphibious planes Be-200 and Black Sea Fleet’s air defense aircraft.

Artillery fire with Duet systems of the complex AK-630 was conducted by crews of the missile cruiser The Moskva, small missile ships The Vyshny Volochyok and The Orekhovo-Zuyevo, and four missile boats: the Naberezhnyie Chelny, The Ivanovets, the Shuya and R-60.

The Kavkaz-2020 drills, running from September 21- 26, led by Chief of the General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov, are underway in Russia’s Southern Military District and in the Black and Caspian Seas. The exercise involves about 80,000 personnel, including officers from the Russian Emergencies Ministry and the Russian National Guard. Furthermore, this is a multinational endeavor which includes up to 1,000 servicemen from Armenia, Belarus, China, Myanmar and Pakistan. Representatives from Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Sri Lanka are participating as observers, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. In addition, Russia’s top brass said that roughly 250 tanks, up to 450 mechanized infantry fighting vehicles and APCs, as well as up to 200 artillery systems and multiple-launch rocket systems were set to be used in the exercise on firing grounds. About 12,900 troops are going to take part in activities in line with the 2011 Vienna Document of the Negotiations on Confidence-and Security-Building Measures.

Tornado-G fires 500 rockets in 20 seconds to hit targets during Kavkaz exercise
The targets were attacked at a distance of more than 20 kilometers, according to the top brass
Russian military ship collides with refrigerator vessel off Danish shore
According to Sweden’s SVT TV channel, no injuries were sustained during the incident
Number of countries use pandemic to settle scores with rivals, says Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat stated that the pandemic hasn’t evened out transnational disagreements, while, quite the opposite, has aggravated many of them
Su-30 fighter crashes in Russia’s Tver Region
The crew has safely ejected
Russian embassy in US urges Washington to fight coronavirus, not Russian vaccine
"Don’t try to downplay President Putin’s constructive proposal to hold an online high-level conference shortly for countries interested in cooperation in the development of Covid19 vaccines," the embassy said
Russian intelligence chief points to West’s anti-Nord Stream 2 scheme fueling Navalny case
According to the high-ranking official, the efforts to block the Nord Stream 2 project are a typical example of unfair competition for the European market of gas
Two Russian diplomats must leave Bulgaria within 72 hours, says Foreign Ministry
On Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry received a message from the prosecutor’s office the criminal proceedings against two diplomats who are suspected of gathering information that constituted a state secret had been stopped
Putin says Russia must remain a strong presidential republic
Putin thanked the Federation Council members for their participation in preparation of the amendments to the basic law
Zelensky announces second COVID-19 wave in Ukraine
The Ukrainian President is currently in Slovakia with an official one-day visit
Lavrov says implementing Nord Stream 2 project now ‘a matter of honor’ for Germany
On June 4, a bill to expand sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project was presented to the US Congress for consideration
Russia has no fear of potential US sanctions over arms deals with Iran — senior diplomat
Russia is used to sanctions, according to Sergei Ryabkov
Mi-38 helicopter to be equipped with unique anti-icing system
The new equipment will enable Mi-38 to prevent ice buildup during flight continuation
Swarm of drones used in Kavkaz-2020 exercise first time against enemy forces
The drones are capable of spotting military units on the move, command centers, weapons, military equipment and manpower to adjust fire strikes being delivered against the identified targets, according to the top brass
Russian Foreign Ministry slams US attempts to forge coalition against Nord Stream 2
Lukashenko’s legitimacy requires no statement of recognition, Switzerland says
On Wednesday, Lukashenko swore in as the President of Belarus for the sixth time, for the first time in history, the ceremony date had not been announced in advance
Almaz-Antey delivers third S-400 regiment this year to Defense Ministry ahead of schedule
There were no complaints as to the equipment following the commissioning trials, according to the developer
Moscow condemns Zelensky’s allegations of Russia’s plans to divide the world
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that Moscow is not surprised by yet another belligerent statement from the Ukrainian president and his "attempt to scare the entire world" by a Russian threat
Press review: The ‘all or nothing’ New START bid and Lukashenko’s hush-hush inauguration
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, September 24
Putin unwilling to return to restrictions imposed in spring 2020
The president stressed that special attention should be paid to risk groups
ISS to adjust orbit to avoid unidentified space object, says source
The source said that according to Russia’s and US’s calculations, the ISS is currently in flying in the so-called red zone and the collision is highly probable
Islamic State warlord killed in Libya — source
On September 15, LNA forces conducted a major operation in the southern city of Sabha some 750 km away from the capital Tripoli
Black Sea Fleet upsets delivery of supplies to ‘terrorists’ during Kavkaz exercise
The drills include more than 20 ships and boats of the Black Sea Fleet, according to the top brass
Msta-S self-propelled guns hit targets at distance of 15 km during Kavkaz exercise
Aerial vehicle units carried out fire adjustment and video control of fire accuracy, according to the top brass
Press review: EU backs down on sanctions and Israel to normalize ties with Sudan
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, September 22
Elysee Palace could not leak Putin-Macron conversation tape to the media — Kremlin
The spokesman noted that the wording of the conversation provided by the French newspaper was not exact
US senators propose sanctions against Russian officials due to Navalny situation
"The bill directs the administration to determine if the Kremlin has violated U.S. laws prohibiting the use of chemical and biological weapons," the letter said
Su-30 fighter that crashed in Russia on Tuesday may have been hit during drills — source
The Su-30 fighter crashed in Russia’s Tver Region during a planned training flight on Tuesday
Moscow to expand retaliatory list of EU officials banned from entering Russia — diplomat
The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman recalled that lately the EU took a number of unfriendly steps towards Russia and Russian citizens, thus bypassing the existing international norms and using sanctions on far-fetched and absurd pretexts
Russia hopeful Germany will stick with Nord Stream 2, says envoy
Sergei Nechayev underlined that Germany will not be able to meet its energy demands by only employing renewables
Russian scientists create chip that accelerates development of 6G networks
Introducing sixth generation communication networks requires solving such technological tasks as deployment of relatively more base stations closer to the subscriber, according to the presidential representative on digital and technological development
Russian Su-27 scrambles over US strategic bomber over Poland
Russian Ministry of Defense underscored that no violation of border took place
ISS successfully avoided unidentified space debris, says NASA administrator
Earlier, NASA reported that the ISS crew had had to take a precautionary measure to relocate to the Soyuz spacecraft as a fragment of space debris was approaching the ISS
Putin calls for strengthening WHO, removing obstacles for partnership in healthcare sector
The Russian leader noted that during the coronavirus pandemic there were no borders for solidarity between doctors, volunteers and people of different countries and many "countries have also been helping each other selflessly and open-heartedly"
WHO set to help promote Sputnik V vaccine
WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge highly praised Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, in particular for his support to the WHO
Yandex negotiated Tinkoff Bank acquisition with TCS Group for $5.48 bln
Yandex confirmed in its turn that the company is holding talks with TCS Group on possible acquisition of 100% in Tinkoff Bank
Russia conducts massive Kavkaz-2020 drills in the south
Kavkaz-2020 drills involve about 80,000 people
Kremlin did not submit Putin’s nomination for Nobel Peace Prize, spokesman says
However, the Kremlin will be glad if he receives it
Press review: What Putin offered the world in UN speech and US itching to oust Maduro
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 23
Situation in Minsk calm after protests against Lukashenko’s inauguration
Traffic on central highways and roads leading to the downtown Belarusian capital is normal for a Thursday morning, according to a TASS correspondent
Abe hopes that Japan will ink peace treaty with Russia under new PM
According to Abe, Russia is also looking to resolve the peace treaty issue in medium-and long-range prospect and strengthen ties with Japan
Militants stage chemical attack in Idlib to accuse Syrian government — center
ccording to the Syrian Foreign Ministry, militants have prepared two tonnes of toxic agents which they are keeping in an inhabited locality in the southwest of Idlib province
Several countries refuse to recognize Lukashenko’s legitimacy following inauguration
The Baltic countries were the first to refuse to recognize Lukashenko’s legitimacy
Russian Su-27 fighters scramble to intercept US B-52N bombers over Black Sea
The National Defense Control Center pointed out that after the US aircraft had turned away from the Russian border, the Su-27 fighter jets returned to their home airbases
US slaps sanctions on six individuals, two companies from Russia
Inclusion into the sanction list means asset freezing in the United States and ban for US citizens or firms to conduct business with persons in the list
COVID-19 vaccine by Vector center to be registered by October 15
After the registration of the vaccine, clinical trials will start with the participation of volunteers aged over 60 as well as those with chronic illnesses, according to the sanitary watchdog
UN Security Council permanent member must retain veto power, says Putin
The Russian leader noted that the global changes have an effect on the principal UN body, the Security Council, as well as on the debate concerning the approaches to its reform
Submarine hits target with Kalibr missile 100 miles away during Kavkaz exercise
The Defense Ministry added that about 20 combat and support ships as well as naval aviation and air defense planes of the Black Sea Fleet cordoned off the area to ensure the safety of shipping
Russia’s newest Kazan nuclear submarine enters White Sea for trials
The Kazan submarine was laid down on July 24, 2009 and launched in 2017
Navalny can come back to Russia at any time, Kremlin says
Earlier, Navalny was discharged from a hospital in Berlin
Russia, China won’t play by Western rules, says Lavrov
Lukashenko sworn in as Belarusian president
The inauguration ceremony was attended by several hundred people
