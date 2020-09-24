Black Sea Fleet upsets delivery of supplies to ‘terrorists’ during Kavkaz exercise

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Black Sea Fleet ships have frustrated attempts to deliver weapons and supplies to "international terrorists" on the coast of the Krasnodar Territory within the framework of the strategic exercise Kavkaz-2020, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"At this stage of the exercise the crews of patrol ships The Pavel Derzhavin and The Dmitry Rogachyov, acting in concert with crews of antisabotage boats, practiced cooperation in searching for and eliminating surface ships of a hypothetical enemy carrying ammunition and food to a terrorist group on the ground," the Defense Ministry said.

Participating in the Kavkaz-2020 exercise are more than 20 ships and boats of the Black Sea Fleet, including the flagship - missile cruiser The Moskva, patrol ship The Pytlivy and amphibious ships the Tsezar Kunikov, The Azov and The Novocherkassk.

The Kavkaz-2020 exercise is being held on September 21-September 26 in the Southern Military District and the Black and Caspian seas under the command of the chief of Russia’s General Staff Valery Gerasimov. All in all, about 80,000 servicemen, Emergencies Ministry and national guard Rosgvardiya personnel and up to 1,000 troops from Armenia, Belarus, Iran, China, Myanmar and Pakistan are taking part. The drills falling under the restrictions of the 2011 Vienna document on confidence-building measures involve no more than 12,900 troops.