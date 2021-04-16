US diplomats can't take unlimited short-term business trips to Russia anymore, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Moscow ends the practice of unlimited business trips of employees of the US State Department and other US agencies to US diplomatic missions in Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a press conference on Friday.

"We are ending the practice of uncontrolled, unlimited short-term working trips of employees of the US State Department and other US agencies to American diplomatic missions in Russia. Let’s establish parity here, so that 10 such employees each can arrive from Russia to the US and from the US to Russia annually," the minister said.

According to him, this practice caused another disparity in the work of Russian and US diplomats. Lavrov explained that in addition to its regular diplomatic employees stationed in Russia, the US sends several hundred people annually "for short-term business trips.".