Secessionist sentiment stronger in some US states, Canada — newspaper

NEW YORK, June 14. /TASS/. Secessionist sentiment is gaining momentum in several US states and Canada, The New York Times reports.

According to the newspaper, the Seattle-based organization Cascadia Democratic Action is preparing referendums in Washington and Oregon to establish an independent nation of Cascadia and secede from the US in 2028, unless relations with the federal government improve by then.

Activists in Texas and California also proactively speak for independent, the newspaper noted. In October, residents of the Canadian province of Alberta are going to vote on secession from Canada, it added.