Sudan says US ignored proposal to verify chemical weapons data

NAIROBI, July 24. /TASS/. The United States has not responded to Sudan's repeated requests for experts to investigate allegations of chemical weapons use by the Sudanese army, the Sudanese News Agency quoted a Foreign Ministry statement as saying.

"The Sudanese government has repeatedly invited US experts to Sudan to conduct on-site investigations and verify the allegations," the statement reads. "However, the United States has declined to respond to these invitations."

According to the Foreign Ministry, during the consultations that lasted more than a year, the United States did not provide any physical or technical evidence of the use of chemical weapons. The ministry also said that it is ready to cooperate with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to conduct the necessary investigations.

According to Washington, Sudan used chemical weapons in 2024. In January, 2025, The New York Times reported, citing sources, that the Sudanese army had used chemical weapons at least twice in remote areas of the country against fighters of the Rapid Support Forces rebel movement. In response, the United States imposed two sets of sanctions on Sudan. The first was imposed in June 2025, and the second on July 20, 2026.

Khartoum has denied the allegations and described Washington's restrictions as unilateral, illegal, and politically motivated.