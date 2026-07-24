Yemen's Houthis say Bab al-Mandab Strait remains open, deny reports of closure

DOHA, July 24. /TASS/. Yemen’s Ansar Allah, or Houthi, movement has denied reports that the Bab al-Mandab Strait has been closed, saying that restrictions apply only to Saudi vessels, Houthi spokesperson Mohammed Abdul Salam said.

"Despite some claims, the Bab al-Mandab Strait has not been closed. The position announced by the Yemeni Armed Forces (controlled by the Houthis - TASS) is limited to a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia in response to its blockade of Yemen and its refusal to adopt a fair approach to resolving the situation in a way that guarantees the security, sovereignty and independence of the Yemeni people," he wrote on X.

On July 20, Yahya Saria, the Houthis’ military spokesperson, announced a ban on Saudi maritime navigation. In response, the Saudi-led coalition said it had taken measures to protect vessels transiting the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The Houthis later said they had launched missile and drone strikes on two Saudi oil tankers for violating the naval blockade. Saudi authorities confirmed that the tanker Encelia had been struck, adding that all crew members were safe.