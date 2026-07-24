'The Mask' director Chuck Russell dies in US at 74 — TMZ

NEW YORK, July 25. /TASS/. Chuck Russell, the director behind the 1994 cult classic comedy The Mask starring Jim Carrey, has died at the age of 74, TMZ reported.

According to the outlet, emergency services responded to a medical call at Russell's San Diego home on Wednesday after the filmmaker reportedly collapsed. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Russell made his directorial debut with the slasher hit A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987). His other notable Hollywood blockbusters include the 1996 action film Eraser starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and The Scorpion King (2002) starring Dwayne Johnson. Russell’s final project was the 2024 horror remake Witchboard, which he wrote, directed, and produced.