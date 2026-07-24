Zaporozhye power station says has enough water for cooling equipment, nuclear safety

MELITOPOL, July 24. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has a sufficient supply of water from wells for cooling equipment and maintaining nuclear safety, despite water supply problems in nearby Energodar, Director of Communications Yevgeniya Yashina told TASS.

"I would like to emphasize the key point - the systems ensuring safe operation of the plant are functioning as before. The water required for cooling equipment and maintaining nuclear safety continues to be supplied from the existing wells," Yashina said.

Earlier, she told TASS that the city of nuclear engineers Energodar had been having problems with centralized water supply for several days due to Ukrainian shelling of the city's power facilities and insufficient voltage for the pumps to operate.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that due to military activity around Energodar and damage to the local energy infrastructure, there is no water in the city or on the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The IAEA experts at the plant have also faced restrictions on water supply.